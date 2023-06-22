How to Watch the Sun vs. Lynx Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 22
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx (4-8) play the Connecticut Sun (10-3) on Thursday, June 22, 2023 at Target Center. The matchup will start at 8:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network and NBCS-BOS.
Sun vs. Lynx Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Target Center
Key Stats for Sun vs. Lynx
- The 82.8 points per game Connecticut scores are only 0.5 more points than Minnesota gives up (82.3).
- This season, Connecticut has a 43.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% lower than the 44.1% of shots Minnesota's opponents have hit.
- In games the Sun shoot better than 44.1% from the field, they are 6-0 overall.
- Connecticut's 33.2% three-point shooting percentage this season is just 0.9 percentage points lower than opponents of Minnesota have shot from deep (34.1%).
- The Sun have a 3-2 record when the team hits more than 34.1% of their three-point attempts.
- Connecticut and Minnesota rebound at around the same rate, with Connecticut averaging 0.1 fewer rebounds per game.
