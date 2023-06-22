Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx (4-8) play the Connecticut Sun (10-3) on Thursday, June 22, 2023 at Target Center. The matchup will start at 8:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network and NBCS-BOS.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Sun or Lynx with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Sun vs. Lynx Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Thursday, June 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Target Center

Target Center Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed Sun gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Key Stats for Sun vs. Lynx