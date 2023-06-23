Adam Duvall Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. White Sox - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
On Friday, Adam Duvall (.176 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, four walks and three RBI) and the Boston Red Sox play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lucas Giolito. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Explore More About This Game
Adam Duvall At The Plate
- Duvall has seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and eight walks while hitting .300.
- Duvall has gotten at least one hit in 63.2% of his games this year (12 of 19), with at least two hits five times (26.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in 21.1% of his games in 2023, and 6.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Duvall has an RBI in nine of 19 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 47.4% of his games this year (nine of 19), with two or more runs three times (15.8%).
Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|8
|.341
|AVG
|.241
|.400
|OBP
|.371
|.659
|SLG
|.621
|8
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|3
|10
|RBI
|7
|11/3
|K/BB
|8/5
|0
|SB
|1
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.56).
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (103 total, 1.4 per game).
- Giolito (5-4) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his 16th start of the season. He has a 3.54 ERA in 86 1/3 innings pitched, with 89 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.54), 38th in WHIP (1.239), and 27th in K/9 (9.3) among qualifying pitchers.
