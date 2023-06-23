Justin Turner -- with a slugging percentage of .800 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Chicago White Sox, with Lucas Giolito on the mound, on June 23 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito

Lucas Giolito TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner has 16 doubles, 11 home runs and 30 walks while hitting .284.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 27th, his on-base percentage ranks 26th, and he is 57th in the league in slugging.

In 49 of 72 games this year (68.1%) Turner has picked up a hit, and in 26 of those games he had more than one (36.1%).

In 13.9% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 27 games this season (37.5%), Turner has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (11.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 47.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (12.5%).

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 34 .312 AVG .248 .369 OBP .354 .487 SLG .430 15 XBH 12 6 HR 5 25 RBI 15 23/12 K/BB 23/18 1 SB 3

White Sox Pitching Rankings