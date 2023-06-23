The Boston Red Sox, including Rafael Devers (.184 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Twins.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito

Lucas Giolito TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Rafael Devers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers leads Boston in total hits (67) this season while batting .238 with 34 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 114th in batting average, 129th in on-base percentage, and 39th in slugging.

Devers has gotten a hit in 43 of 72 games this season (59.7%), with more than one hit on 21 occasions (29.2%).

In 19.4% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 5.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 47.2% of his games this year, Devers has notched at least one RBI. In 13 of those games (18.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 31 games this year (43.1%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 34 .270 AVG .202 .341 OBP .255 .487 SLG .473 19 XBH 15 7 HR 10 31 RBI 27 29/16 K/BB 37/7 0 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings