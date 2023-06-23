The Boston Red Sox (39-37) visit the Chicago White Sox (32-44) to open a three-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field, with first pitch at 8:10 PM ET on Friday. The Red Sox are coming off a series split with the Twins, and the White Sox a series loss to the Rangers.

The Red Sox will give the ball to Brayan Bello (4-4, 3.49 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the White Sox will turn to Lucas Giolito (5-4, 3.54 ERA).

Red Sox vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Bello - BOS (4-4, 3.49 ERA) vs Giolito - CHW (5-4, 3.54 ERA)

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brayan Bello

The Red Sox will send Bello (4-4) to the mound for his 12th start this season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in seven innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Yankees.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.49, a 2.85 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.298 in 11 games this season.

He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.

Bello has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lucas Giolito

The White Sox are sending Giolito (5-4) out to make his 16th start of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.54 ERA and 89 strikeouts through 86 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, the righty threw five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.54, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season. Opponents are hitting .240 against him.

Giolito is looking to collect his ninth quality start of the season.

Giolito will try to continue a five-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 innings per appearance).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 15 appearances this season.

This season, the 28-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.54), 38th in WHIP (1.239), and 27th in K/9 (9.3) among qualifying pitchers.

