Friday's game features the Boston Red Sox (39-37) and the Chicago White Sox (32-44) facing off at Guaranteed Rate Field in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Red Sox according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on June 23.

The Red Sox will give the nod to Brayan Bello (4-4, 3.49 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the White Sox will turn to Lucas Giolito (5-4, 3.54 ERA).

Red Sox vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 23, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, June 23, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Red Sox vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Red Sox 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.

The Red Sox have won 16, or 57.1%, of the 28 games they've played as favorites this season.

Boston has a record of 16-12 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -115 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Red Sox have a 53.5% chance to win.

Boston has scored 386 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.

The Red Sox's 4.41 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Red Sox Schedule