Rob Refsnyder Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. White Sox - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox and Rob Refsnyder, who went 0-for-1 last time out, take on Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Twins.
Rob Refsnyder Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Rob Refsnyder At The Plate
- Refsnyder is batting .277 with five doubles, a triple, a home run and 20 walks.
- Refsnyder has gotten a hit in 20 of 41 games this season (48.8%), with at least two hits on seven occasions (17.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in one of 41 games, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
- In 34.1% of his games this season, Refsnyder has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (17.1%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- In 13 games this year (31.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Rob Refsnyder Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|.309
|AVG
|.239
|.424
|OBP
|.407
|.400
|SLG
|.348
|4
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|11
|13/8
|K/BB
|13/12
|2
|SB
|2
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The White Sox have a 4.56 team ERA that ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up 103 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Giolito gets the start for the White Sox, his 16th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.54 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 86 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.54), 38th in WHIP (1.239), and 27th in K/9 (9.3) among qualifying pitchers.
