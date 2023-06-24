The Boston Red Sox, including Connor Wong (.273 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starter Lance Lynn and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He is looking to get back on track following a four-strikeout performance in his last game against the White Sox.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Connor Wong At The Plate

Wong is batting .232 with 14 doubles, six home runs and 13 walks.

Wong has picked up a hit in 28 of 53 games this year, with multiple hits eight times.

In 9.4% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

Wong has driven home a run in 12 games this year (22.6%), including more than one RBI in 11.3% of his games.

He has scored in 43.4% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 11.3%.

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 27 .271 AVG .193 .340 OBP .256 .518 SLG .325 11 XBH 9 5 HR 1 11 RBI 7 27/7 K/BB 34/6 1 SB 0

