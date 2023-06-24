Connor Wong Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. White Sox - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Connor Wong (.273 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starter Lance Lynn and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
He is looking to get back on track following a four-strikeout performance in his last game against the White Sox.
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Connor Wong At The Plate
- Wong is batting .232 with 14 doubles, six home runs and 13 walks.
- Wong has picked up a hit in 28 of 53 games this year, with multiple hits eight times.
- In 9.4% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Wong has driven home a run in 12 games this year (22.6%), including more than one RBI in 11.3% of his games.
- He has scored in 43.4% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 11.3%.
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|27
|.271
|AVG
|.193
|.340
|OBP
|.256
|.518
|SLG
|.325
|11
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|7
|27/7
|K/BB
|34/6
|1
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff is No. 1 in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox's 4.52 team ERA ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (104 total, 1.4 per game).
- Lynn makes the start for the White Sox, his 16th of the season. He is 4-8 with a 6.51 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 84 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, the righty tossed seven innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- This season, the 36-year-old ranks 65th in ERA (6.51), 63rd in WHIP (1.506), and sixth in K/9 (10.9) among qualifying pitchers.
