The Boston Red Sox, including Rafael Devers (.184 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Lance Lynn and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the White Sox.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn

Lance Lynn TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Rafael Devers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers leads Boston in total hits (68) this season while batting .239 with 35 extra-base hits.

He ranks 112th in batting average, 128th in on base percentage, and 32nd in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB play.

In 44 of 73 games this year (60.3%) Devers has picked up a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (28.8%).

Looking at the 73 games he has played this year, he's homered in 15 of them (20.5%), and in 5.7% of his trips to the plate.

Devers has had an RBI in 35 games this season (47.9%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (19.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 43.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (11.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 35 .270 AVG .203 .341 OBP .255 .487 SLG .489 19 XBH 16 7 HR 11 31 RBI 29 29/16 K/BB 39/7 0 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings