Rafael Devers Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. White Sox - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Rafael Devers (.184 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Lance Lynn and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the White Sox.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers leads Boston in total hits (68) this season while batting .239 with 35 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 112th in batting average, 128th in on base percentage, and 32nd in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB play.
- In 44 of 73 games this year (60.3%) Devers has picked up a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (28.8%).
- Looking at the 73 games he has played this year, he's homered in 15 of them (20.5%), and in 5.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Devers has had an RBI in 35 games this season (47.9%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (19.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 43.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (11.0%).
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|35
|.270
|AVG
|.203
|.341
|OBP
|.255
|.487
|SLG
|.489
|19
|XBH
|16
|7
|HR
|11
|31
|RBI
|29
|29/16
|K/BB
|39/7
|0
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
- The White Sox have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.52).
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow 104 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Lynn makes the start for the White Sox, his 16th of the season. He is 4-8 with a 6.51 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 84 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, the righty went seven innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 36-year-old ranks 65th in ERA (6.51), 63rd in WHIP (1.506), and sixth in K/9 (10.9).
