The Boston Red Sox (40-37) visit the Chicago White Sox (32-45) on Saturday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 4:10 PM ET.

The Red Sox will give the ball to James Paxton (3-1, 3.29 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the White Sox will counter with Lance Lynn (4-8, 6.51 ERA).

Red Sox vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

4:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Paxton - BOS (3-1, 3.29 ERA) vs Lynn - CHW (4-8, 6.51 ERA)

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: James Paxton

The Red Sox will send Paxton (3-1) to the mound for his eighth start this season.

The left-hander gave up three earned runs in 6 1/3 innings pitched on Monday in his last outing, a matchup with the Minnesota Twins.

The 34-year-old has an ERA of 3.29 and 12 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .210 in seven games this season.

He's going for his fourth straight quality start.

Paxton has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his seven chances this season.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lance Lynn

Lynn (4-8) takes the mound first for the White Sox in his 16th start of the season. He has a 6.51 ERA in 84 1/3 innings pitched, with 102 strikeouts.

In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander threw seven innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.

In 15 games this season, the 36-year-old has put up a 6.51 ERA and 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .276 to opposing batters.

Lynn enters this matchup with five quality starts under his belt this year.

Lynn is seeking his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 innings per start.

He has not made an outing so far in 2023 that he did not allow at least one earned run.

The 36-year-old's 6.51 ERA ranks 65th, 1.506 WHIP ranks 63rd, and 10.9 K/9 ranks sixth among qualifying pitchers this season.

