Saturday's game between the Boston Red Sox (40-37) and the Chicago White Sox (32-45) at Guaranteed Rate Field is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 7-4, with the Red Sox securing the victory. Game time is at 4:10 PM ET on June 24.

The probable pitchers are James Paxton (3-1) for the Red Sox and Lance Lynn (4-8) for the White Sox.

Red Sox vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

Red Sox vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Red Sox 7, White Sox 6.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 4-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.

The Red Sox have been favorites in 29 games this season and won 17 (58.6%) of those contests.

Boston has a record of 17-12 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -115 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Red Sox, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

Boston is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking sixth with 389 total runs this season.

The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.37).

Red Sox Schedule