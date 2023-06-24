The Boston Red Sox, including Rob Refsnyder (.348 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Lance Lynn and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Rob Refsnyder Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Guaranteed Rate Field

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Rob Refsnyder At The Plate

Refsnyder is batting .269 with five doubles, a triple, a home run and 20 walks.

Refsnyder has gotten a hit in 20 of 42 games this season (47.6%), with multiple hits on seven occasions (16.7%).

He has hit a home run in one of 42 games, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.

In 33.3% of his games this year, Refsnyder has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (16.7%) he recorded more than one RBI.

He has scored in 13 of 42 games (31.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Rob Refsnyder Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 19 .309 AVG .224 .424 OBP .397 .400 SLG .327 4 XBH 3 0 HR 1 10 RBI 11 13/8 K/BB 13/12 2 SB 2

White Sox Pitching Rankings