Caroline Garcia will begin play in Wimbledon against Katie Volynets (in the round of 128). In her last match she was eliminated by Daria Kasatkina in the quarterfinals after a strong performance at Viking International Eastbourne. Garcia has +5000 odds to win this tournament at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground.

Garcia at 2023 Wimbledon

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: June 25 - July 16

June 25 - July 16 Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Garcia's Next Match

In her opener at Wimbledon, Garcia will meet Volynets on Monday, July 3 at 5:00 AM ET in the round of 128.

Caroline Garcia Grand Slam Odds

Wimbeldon odds to win: +5000

US Open odds to win: +1000

Garcia Stats

In her previous tournament, Viking International Eastbourne, Garcia was defeated in the quarterfinals by No. 11-ranked Kasatkina, 2-6, 1-2.

Garcia has won three of her 25 tournaments over the past 12 months, with an overall record of 52-23.

Garcia is 5-3 on grass over the past year.

Through 75 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Garcia has played 23.0 games per match. She won 55.3% of them.

Garcia, over the past year, has played eight matches on grass, and 19.6 games per match.

Over the past year, Garcia has won 81.5% of her service games, and she has won 27.9% of her return games.

Garcia has claimed 82.3% of her service games on grass over the past 12 months and 24.4% of her return games.

