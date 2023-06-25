Alyssa Thomas and the Connecticut Sun (11-3) will host the Chicago Sky (5-8) at Mohegan Sun Arena on Sunday, June 25. The game tips at 1:00 PM ET.

Connecticut prevailed by a final score of 89-68 in its last game against Minnesota. Leading the way on offense for the Sun was Tiffany Hayes, who finished with 17 points and six rebounds. DiJonai Carrington posted 17 points. Chicago enters this matchup having lost to Washington in their last game 80-59. They were led by Alanna Smith (13 PTS, 8 REB, 2 STL, 50 FG%) and Marina Mabrey (8 PTS, 18.2 FG%).

Sun vs. Sky Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Sun (-225 to win)

Sun (-225 to win) Who's the underdog?: Sky (+185 to win)

Sky (+185 to win) What's the spread?: Sun (-5.5)

Sun (-5.5) What's the over/under?: 158.5

158.5 When: Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut TV: ESPN3, CW-26, and NBCS-BOS

Sun Season Stats

The Sun are averaging 83.2 points per game this season (fifth-ranked in WNBA), but they've really provided a lift defensively, ceding only 77.9 points per game (third-best).

Connecticut is pulling down 35.6 rebounds per game (fifth-ranked in league). It is giving up 34.6 rebounds per contest (sixth-ranked).

The Sun have been one of the top teams in the league when it comes to assists, as they are dishing out 20.9 per game (third-best in WNBA).

With 15.1 forced turnovers per game, Connecticut ranks second-best in the league. It ranks fourth in the league by averaging 12.9 turnovers per contest.

The Sun are making 6.6 three-pointers per game (ninth-ranked in league). They own a 34.6% shooting percentage (fifth-ranked) from downtown.

Connecticut is playing well in terms of defending against three-pointers, as it ranks best in the league in threes allowed (6.1 per game) and second-best in three-point percentage allowed (28.7%).

Sun Home/Away Splits

The Sun have been better offensively at home, where they average 84.5 points per game, compared to on the road, where they put up 82.3 per game. Defensively, they are much worse in home games, where they allow 80.8 points per game, versus playing on the road, where they allow their opponents to average 75.6 per game.

Connecticut rebounds better at home than on the road (37.2 RPG at home, 34.5 on the road), and it limits its opponents to fewer boards in home games than in road games (33.8 at home, 35.1 on the road).

The Sun average two more assists at home versus on the road in 2023 (22 at home, 20 on the road). During 2023, Connecticut has turned the ball over less often at home than on the road (12.2 per game at home versus 13.5 on the road), and has forced fewer turnovers at home than on the road (14.3 per game at home versus 15.6 on the road).

This year, the Sun average 6.5 made three-pointers per game at home and 6.8 on the road (shooting 35.1% from deep in home games compared to 34.2% on the road).

In 2023 Connecticut averages 5.5 three-pointers allowed at home and 6.5 away, while conceding 28% shooting from deep at home compared to 29.2% away.

Sun Moneyline and ATS Records

The Sun have been the moneyline favorite nine total times this season. They've finished 8-1 in those games.

When they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -225 or shorter, the Sun have a 5-1 record (winning 83.3% of their games).

Connecticut has beaten the spread six times in 13 games.

As a 5.5-point favorite or greater, Connecticut has one win ATS (1-5) this season.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Sun's implied win probability is 69.2%.

