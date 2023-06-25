Top Player Prop Bets for Red Sox vs. White Sox on June 25, 2023
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Player prop odds are among the many ways to bet on the Boston Red Sox-Chicago White Sox matchup at Guaranteed Rate Field on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Red Sox vs. White Sox Game Info
- When: Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.