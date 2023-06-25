The Boston Red Sox (40-38) visit the Chicago White Sox (33-45) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday, with both teams hoping to win the series.

The Red Sox will give the nod to Kutter Crawford (2-3, 3.55 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the White Sox will turn to Tanner Banks (0-2, 4.70 ERA).

Red Sox vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Crawford - BOS (2-3, 3.55 ERA) vs Banks - CHW (0-2, 4.70 ERA)

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kutter Crawford

The Red Sox will hand the ball to Crawford (2-3) for his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander allowed six hits in five scoreless innings pitched against the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old has pitched in 14 games this season with an ERA of 3.55, a 5.11 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.117.

Crawford has not earned a quality start in six starts this season.

Crawford has three starts of five or more innings this season in six chances. He averages 3.2 innings per outing.

He has made 14 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tanner Banks

Banks (0-2) makes the start for the White Sox, his second of the season.

In his last time out on Tuesday, the left-hander tossed 3 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.

In seven appearances this season, he has a 4.70 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .246 against him.

