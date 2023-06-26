As of December 31 the New England Patriots' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +6600.

Patriots Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +750

+750 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

New England Betting Insights

New England went 7-8-1 ATS last season.

Patriots games hit the over eight out of 17 times last season.

New England ranked 26th in total offense (314.6 yards per game) and eighth in total defense (322 yards allowed per game) last year.

Last season the Patriots were 4-4 at home and 4-5 away.

When underdogs, New England had just one win (1-7) versus its 7-1 record as the favored team.

In the AFC East the Patriots were 3-3, and in the conference overall they went 6-6.

Patriots Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Rhamondre Stevenson ran for 1,040 yards (61.2 per game) and five touchdowns.

In the passing game, Stevenson scored one touchdown, with 69 catches for 421 yards.

In 14 games, Mac Jones threw for 2,997 yards (214.1 per game), with 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 65.2%.

Also, Jones ran for 102 yards and one TD.

JuJu Smith-Schuster had 78 receptions for 933 yards (58.3 per game) and three touchdowns in 16 games a season ago for the Chiefs.

DeVante Parker had 31 catches for 539 yards (41.5 per game) and three touchdowns in 13 games.

Matthew Judon amassed 59 tackles, 14.0 TFL, 15.5 sacks, and three passes defended in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Patriots NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Eagles - +700 2 September 17 Dolphins - +2000 3 September 24 @ Jets - +1800 4 October 1 @ Cowboys - +1600 5 October 8 Saints - +3000 6 October 15 @ Raiders - +8000 7 October 22 Bills - +800 8 October 29 @ Dolphins - +2000 9 November 5 Commanders - +8000 10 November 12 Colts - +10000 12 November 26 @ Giants - +6600 13 December 3 Chargers - +2800 14 December 7 @ Steelers - +6600 15 December 18 Chiefs - +650 16 December 24 @ Broncos - +5000 17 December 31 @ Bills - +800 18 January 7 Jets - +1800

Odds are current as of June 26 at 5:25 AM ET.