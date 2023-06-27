Adam Duvall -- .171 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the hill, on June 27 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the White Sox.

Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Adam Duvall At The Plate

Duvall is batting .280 with nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and eight walks.

Duvall has had a hit in 13 of 22 games this year (59.1%), including multiple hits six times (27.3%).

Looking at the 22 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in four of them (18.2%), and in 5.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 10 games this season (45.5%), Duvall has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (18.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in nine games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 11 .341 AVG .220 .400 OBP .333 .659 SLG .537 8 XBH 7 2 HR 3 10 RBI 8 11/3 K/BB 14/5 0 SB 2

