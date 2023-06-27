Alyssa Thomas' Connecticut Sun (12-3) have a home matchup with the New York Liberty (9-3) at Mohegan Sun Arena on Tuesday, June 27. The game tips off at 7:00 PM ET.

New York prevailed by a final score of 89-88 in its last game against Washington. Leading the way on offense for the Liberty was Sabrina Ionescu, who finished with 18 points and six assists. Breanna Stewart posted 18 points and six rebounds. Led by DeWanna Bonner with 26 points, eight rebounds and two steals last time out, Connecticut won 96-72 versus Chicago.

Liberty vs. Sun Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Liberty (-210 to win)

Liberty (-210 to win) Who's the underdog?: Sun (+170 to win)

Sun (+170 to win) What's the spread?: Liberty (-5.5)

Liberty (-5.5) What's the over/under?: 166.5

166.5 When: Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut TV: NBA TV, YES, and NBCS-BOS

Sun Season Stats

The Sun are fourth in the league in points scored (84.1 per game) and third-best in points allowed (77.5).

With 35.8 rebounds per game and 34.3 rebounds conceded, Connecticut is fifth and fourth in the WNBA, respectively.

This season the Sun are third-best in the WNBA in assists at 21.5 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Connecticut is sixth in the league in committing them (13.0 per game). It is second-best in forcing them (15.3 per game).

Beyond the arc, the Sun are ninth in the league in 3-pointers made per game (6.7). They are fourth in 3-point percentage at 34.8%.

Defensively, Connecticut is best in the WNBA in 3-pointers conceded per game at 5.9. It is best in 3-point percentage conceded at 28.3%.

Sun Home/Away Splits

At home the Sun put up 86.1 points per game, 3.8 more than away (82.3). On defense they concede 79.6 points per game at home, 4.0 more than on the road (75.6).

At home Connecticut pulls down 37.3 rebounds per game, 2.8 more than on the road (34.5). It concedes 33.3 rebounds per game at home, 1.8 fewer than on the road (35.1).

At home the Sun are collecting 23.1 assists per game, 3.1 more than away (20.0).

Connecticut commits fewer turnovers per game at home (12.4) than on the road (13.5), but it also forces fewer turnovers at home (15.0) than on the road (15.6).

This year the Sun are making fewer 3-pointers at home (6.7 per game) than away (6.8). But they have a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.6%) than away (34.2%).

This year Connecticut is giving up fewer 3-pointers at home (5.3 per game) than on the road (6.5). The team also concedes a lower 3-point percentage at home (27.2%) than on the road (29.2%).

Sun Moneyline and ATS Records

This season, the Sun have been the underdog four times and won two of those games.

The Sun have entered three games this season as the underdog by +170 or more and are 1-2 in those contests.

Connecticut is 7-7-0 against the spread this season.

As a 5.5-point underdog or greater, Connecticut has one win ATS (1-2) this season.

The implied probability of a win by the Sun based on the moneyline is 37.0%.

