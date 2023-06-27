On Tuesday, Connor Wong (.286 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Boston Red Sox play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Sandy Alcantara. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the White Sox.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Connor Wong At The Plate

Wong is hitting .234 with 14 doubles, six home runs and 13 walks.

Wong has reached base via a hit in 29 games this season (of 54 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.

Looking at the 54 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in five of them (9.3%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

Wong has driven home a run in 12 games this season (22.2%), including more than one RBI in 11.1% of his games.

He has scored in 42.6% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 11.1%.

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 28 .271 AVG .198 .340 OBP .258 .518 SLG .326 11 XBH 9 5 HR 1 11 RBI 7 27/7 K/BB 36/6 1 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings