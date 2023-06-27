The Boston Red Sox and Rafael Devers (.314 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the White Sox.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers leads Boston with 70 hits, batting .241 this season with 35 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 112th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 113th and he is 31st in slugging.

Devers has picked up a hit in 45 of 75 games this season, with multiple hits 22 times.

He has homered in 20.0% of his games in 2023, and 5.6% of his trips to the plate.

Devers has picked up an RBI in 46.7% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 18.7% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in six contests.

He has scored in 33 games this season, with multiple runs nine times.

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 37 .270 AVG .210 .341 OBP .279 .487 SLG .486 19 XBH 16 7 HR 11 31 RBI 29 29/16 K/BB 40/11 0 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings