Red Sox vs. Marlins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 27
Tuesday's game features the Boston Red Sox (40-39) and the Miami Marlins (45-34) clashing at Fenway Park in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Red Sox according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on June 27.
The Red Sox will look to Garrett Whitlock (4-2) against the Marlins and Sandy Alcantara (2-6).
Red Sox vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Red Sox vs. Marlins Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Red Sox 5, Marlins 4.
Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Marlins
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Red Sox vs Marlins Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs Marlins Player Props
|Red Sox vs Marlins Pitching Matchup
Red Sox Performance Insights
- In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 3-2.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.
- The Red Sox have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- This season, the Red Sox have been favored 31 times and won 17, or 54.8%, of those games.
- Boston has entered 17 games this season favored by -130 or more and is 9-8 in those contests.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for the Red Sox.
- Boston has scored the seventh-most runs in the majors this season with 394.
- The Red Sox have a 4.38 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 21
|@ Twins
|L 5-4
|Garrett Whitlock vs Sonny Gray
|June 22
|@ Twins
|L 6-0
|Justin Garza vs Joe Ryan
|June 23
|@ White Sox
|W 3-1
|Brayan Bello vs Lucas Giolito
|June 24
|@ White Sox
|L 5-4
|James Paxton vs Lance Lynn
|June 25
|@ White Sox
|L 4-1
|Kutter Crawford vs Tanner Banks
|June 27
|Marlins
|-
|Garrett Whitlock vs Sandy Alcantara
|June 28
|Marlins
|-
|TBA vs Braxton Garrett
|June 29
|Marlins
|-
|Brayan Bello vs Jesús Luzardo
|June 30
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|James Paxton vs Yusei Kikuchi
|July 1
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Kutter Crawford vs TBA
|July 2
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Garrett Whitlock vs Kevin Gausman
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.