Garrett Cooper and the Miami Marlins take on Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

The Red Sox are favored in this one, at -120, while the underdog Marlins have +100 odds to play spoiler. The matchup's total has been set at 9.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Red Sox gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Sox vs. Marlins Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Red Sox -120 +100 9.5 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 3-2.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Red Sox and their opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have won 17 of the 31 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (54.8%).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, Boston has a record of 16-10 (61.5%).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Red Sox's implied win probability is 54.5%.

Boston has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 78 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 41 of those games (41-35-2).

The Red Sox have put together a 2-6-0 record against the spread this season (covering just 25% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 21-18 19-21 14-12 26-26 27-30 13-8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.