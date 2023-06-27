Luis Arraez is one of the players with prop bets available when the Boston Red Sox and the Miami Marlins square off at Fenway Park on Tuesday (starting at 7:10 PM ET).

Red Sox vs. Marlins Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Garrett Whitlock Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Whitlock Stats

The Red Sox's Garrett Whitlock (4-2) will make his ninth start of the season.

He has earned a quality start three times in eight starts this season.

Whitlock has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Whitlock Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Twins Jun. 21 7.0 8 4 4 6 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 14 7.0 6 2 2 7 1 at Yankees Jun. 9 6.1 7 2 1 6 1 vs. Rays Jun. 3 4.2 6 4 4 5 2 at Diamondbacks May. 27 5.0 3 1 1 4 0

Justin Turner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Turner Stats

Justin Turner has 16 doubles, 11 home runs, 31 walks and 41 RBI (80 total hits). He has swiped four bases.

He's slashing .279/.357/.449 on the year.

Turner has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Jun. 25 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Jun. 24 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at White Sox Jun. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Jun. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Twins Jun. 21 2-for-4 2 1 2 5 1

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 111 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, three home runs, 24 walks and 37 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a .399/.451/.493 slash line so far this year.

Arraez hopes to build on a nine-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .500 with two home runs, five walks and seven RBI.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates Jun. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 24 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 23 3-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 22 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 21 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has recorded 67 hits with 12 doubles, 21 home runs and 37 walks. He has driven in 45 runs with one stolen base.

He has a slash line of .247/.345/.524 so far this season.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates Jun. 25 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 22 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

