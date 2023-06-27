The Boston Red Sox (40-39) host the Miami Marlins (45-34) to start a three-game series at Fenway Park, with first pitch at 7:10 PM ET on Tuesday. The Red Sox are coming off a series defeat to the White Sox, and the Marlins a series win over the Pirates.

The probable starters are Garrett Whitlock (4-2) for the Red Sox and Sandy Alcantara (2-6) for the Marlins.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Whitlock - BOS (4-2, 4.50 ERA) vs Alcantara - MIA (2-6, 5.17 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Garrett Whitlock

The Red Sox will send Whitlock (4-2) to the mound for his ninth start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed seven innings while giving up four earned runs on eight hits in a matchup with the Minnesota Twins.

The 27-year-old has pitched in eight games this season with a 4.50 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .278.

He has earned a quality start three times in eight starts this season.

Whitlock has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sandy Alcantara

Alcantara makes the start for the Marlins, his 16th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 5.17 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's last appearance came on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw seven innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up 10 hits.

During 15 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 5.17 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .254 to his opponents.

Alcantara is looking to collect his fifth quality start of the season.

Alcantara will try to extend a 13-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 6.3 frames per appearance).

In one of his 15 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 64th in ERA (5.17), 44th in WHIP (1.265), and 55th in K/9 (7.3).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.