The injury report for the Connecticut Sun (12-3) ahead of their matchup with the New York Liberty (9-3) currently features only one player on it. The matchup starts at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, June 27 from Mohegan Sun Arena.

The Sun head into this contest after a 96-72 win against the Sky on Sunday.

Connecticut Sun Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Brionna Jones Out For Season Achilles 15.9 8.2 2.4

New York Liberty Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jocelyn Willoughby Out Quadricep 1.3 0.3 0.6

Sun vs. Liberty Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, YES, and NBCS-BOS

NBA TV, YES, and NBCS-BOS Location: Uncasville, Connecticut

Uncasville, Connecticut Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Sun Player Leaders

Alyssa Thomas leads the Sun in rebounding (10.5 per game) and assists (7.9), and produces 14.8 points. She also delivers 2 steals (second in the league) and 0.3 blocked shots.

DeWanna Bonner is No. 1 on the Sun in scoring (18 points per game), and puts up 4.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists. She also posts 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Brionna Jones is averaging 15.9 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest, making 57.1% of her shots from the floor (fourth in league).

The Sun receive 11.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Tiffany Hayes.

Natisha Hiedeman gets the Sun 8.3 points, 2.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest. She also delivers 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Sun vs. Liberty Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Liberty -5.5 166.5

