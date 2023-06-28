The Boston Red Sox will look to Alex Verdugo for continued success at the plate when they hit the field against Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins on Wednesday, in the second game of a three-game series at Fenway Park.

The Marlins are the favorite in this one, at -120, while the underdog Red Sox have +100 odds to upset. A 9.5-run total has been set in the game.

Red Sox vs. Marlins Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Marlins -120 +100 9.5 +100 -120 - - -

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 3-2.

When it comes to the total, the Red Sox and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their previous 10 games.

The previous 10 Red Sox contests have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have come away with 20 wins in the 43 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Boston has a record of 15-19, a 44.1% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +100 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The Red Sox have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Boston and its opponents have hit the over in 42 of its 79 games with a total this season.

The Red Sox are 2-6-0 against the spread in their eight games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 21-19 19-21 14-12 26-27 27-31 13-8

