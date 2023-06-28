Braxton Garrett will take the hill for the Miami Marlins (46-34) on Wednesday, June 28 against the Boston Red Sox (40-40), who will answer with Kaleb Ort. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET at Fenway Park.

The Marlins are -130 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Red Sox (+105). The contest's total is set at 9.5 runs.

Red Sox vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Garrett - MIA (3-2, 3.64 ERA) vs Ort - BOS (1-1, 5.79 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Red Sox vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Red Sox and Marlins game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Red Sox (+105), for example -- will win. It's that easy! If the Red Sox bring home the win, and you bet $10, you'd get $20.50 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Alex Verdugo hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Marlins have been favored 34 times and won 23, or 67.6%, of those games.

The Marlins have gone 20-7 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter (74.1% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for Miami.

The Marlins played as the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and they went 5-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Miami and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Red Sox have won in 20, or 46.5%, of the 43 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Red Sox have been victorious 14 times in 27 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 3-2.

Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Red Sox vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Adam Duvall 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+130) Justin Turner 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+145) Rob Refsnyder 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+200) Rafael Devers 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+150) Alex Verdugo 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+200)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +8000 21st 5th Win AL East +15000 - 5th

Think the Red Sox can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Boston and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.