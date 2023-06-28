The WNBA schedule today, which includes the Los Angeles Sparks taking on the Chicago Sky as one of two matchups, is not one to miss.

Catch live WNBA games, plus tons of other sports and shows, with a free trial to Fubo!

Today's WNBA Games

The Chicago Sky host the Los Angeles Sparks

The Sparks hope to pick up a road win at the Sky on Wednesday at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

CHI Record: 5-9

5-9 LAS Record: 7-7

7-7 CHI Stats: 77.3 PPG (ninth in WNBA), 82.4 Opp. PPG (sixth)

77.3 PPG (ninth in WNBA), 82.4 Opp. PPG (sixth) LAS Stats: 79.7 PPG (seventh in WNBA), 78.6 Opp. PPG (fourth)

Players to Watch

CHI Key Player: Alanna Smith (10.5 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 2.1 APG)

Alanna Smith (10.5 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 2.1 APG) LAS Key Player: Nneka Ogwumike (20.2 PPG, 9.7 RPG, 3.5 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -1

-1 CHI Odds to Win: -116

-116 LAS Odds to Win: -106

-106 Total: 157.5 points

The Washington Mystics play the Atlanta Dream

The Dream take to the home court of the Mystics on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

WAS Record: 8-5

8-5 ATL Record: 5-7

5-7 WAS Stats: 77.1 PPG (11th in WNBA), 73.8 Opp. PPG (first)

77.1 PPG (11th in WNBA), 73.8 Opp. PPG (first) ATL Stats: 84.1 PPG (fourth in WNBA), 88.3 Opp. PPG (11th)

Players to Watch

WAS Key Player: Elena Delle Donne (18.1 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 2.8 APG)

Elena Delle Donne (18.1 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 2.8 APG) ATL Key Player: Cheyenne Parker (15.5 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 1.6 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -5

-5 WAS Odds to Win: -219

-219 ATL Odds to Win: +176

+176 Total: 163 points

See links for offer details, offers not available in all states and areas. Must be 21+ to gamble. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.