On Thursday, Alex Verdugo (.457 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 83 points above season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Jesus Luzardo. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

Fenway Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

Verdugo has an OPS of .845, fueled by an OBP of .374 to go with a slugging percentage of .471. All three of those stats rank first among Boston hitters this season.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks ninth in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 43rd in slugging.

Verdugo has picked up a hit in 53 of 72 games this season, with multiple hits 28 times.

Looking at the 72 games he has played this season, he's homered in five of them (6.9%), and in 1.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 30.6% of his games this year, Verdugo has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 40 games this year, with multiple runs 10 times.

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 33 .348 AVG .248 .418 OBP .322 .570 SLG .353 25 XBH 10 4 HR 1 18 RBI 14 21/16 K/BB 18/13 2 SB 1

Marlins Pitching Rankings