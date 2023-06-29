The Boston Red Sox, including Connor Wong (.235 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at Fenway Park, Thursday at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Marlins.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Connor Wong At The Plate

Wong has 14 doubles, six home runs and 13 walks while batting .226.

Wong has had a hit in 29 of 56 games this year (51.8%), including multiple hits eight times (14.3%).

In 8.9% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Wong has driven home a run in 12 games this year (21.4%), including more than one RBI in 10.7% of his games.

He has scored in 23 games this season (41.1%), including multiple runs in six games.

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 28 .253 AVG .198 .320 OBP .258 .484 SLG .326 11 XBH 9 5 HR 1 11 RBI 7 29/7 K/BB 36/6 1 SB 0

