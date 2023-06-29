The New England Patriots have +6600 odds to win the Super Bowl, 19th-ranked in the NFL as of December 31.

Watch the Patriots this season on Fubo!

Patriots Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +750

+750 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Looking to place a futures bet on the Patriots to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

New England Betting Insights

New England covered seven times in 17 chances against the spread last season.

Last season, eight Patriots games hit the over.

New England averaged 314.6 yards per game on offense last season (26th in NFL), and it ranked eighth on the other side of the ball with 322 yards allowed per game.

Last season the Patriots were 4-4 at home and 4-5 on the road.

When underdogs, New England picked up just one win (1-7) versus its 7-1 record when favored.

In the AFC East the Patriots were 3-3, and in the conference as a whole they went 6-6.

Patriots Impact Players

Rhamondre Stevenson ran for 1,040 yards (61.2 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games last year.

In the passing game, Stevenson scored one touchdown, with 69 receptions for 421 yards.

In 14 games, Mac Jones passed for 2,997 yards (214.1 per game), with 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 65.2%.

On the ground, Jones scored one touchdown and accumulated 102 yards.

JuJu Smith-Schuster had 78 receptions for 933 yards (58.3 per game) and three touchdowns in 16 games a season ago with the Chiefs.

In the passing game, DeVante Parker scored three TDs, catching 31 balls for 539 yards (41.5 per game).

Matthew Judon registered 59 tackles, 14.0 TFL, 15.5 sacks, and three passes defended in 17 games last year.

Bet on Patriots to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Patriots NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Eagles - +700 2 September 17 Dolphins - +2000 3 September 24 @ Jets - +1800 4 October 1 @ Cowboys - +1600 5 October 8 Saints - +3000 6 October 15 @ Raiders - +8000 7 October 22 Bills - +800 8 October 29 @ Dolphins - +2000 9 November 5 Commanders - +8000 10 November 12 Colts - +10000 12 November 26 @ Giants - +6600 13 December 3 Chargers - +2800 14 December 7 @ Steelers - +6600 15 December 18 Chiefs - +650 16 December 24 @ Broncos - +5000 17 December 31 @ Bills - +800 18 January 7 Jets - +1800

Odds are current as of June 29 at 5:19 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.