Rafael Devers Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Marlins - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
On Thursday, Rafael Devers (.372 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 59 points above season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Jesus Luzardo. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Marlins.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Rafael Devers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers leads Boston in total hits (73) this season while batting .245 with 36 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 100th, his on-base percentage ranks 107th, and he is 25th in the league in slugging.
- In 61.0% of his games this season (47 of 77), Devers has picked up at least one hit, and in 23 of those games (29.9%) he recorded at least two.
- He has homered in 20.8% of his games in 2023, and 5.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Devers has driven home a run in 36 games this year (46.8%), including more than one RBI in 18.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
- He has scored in 34 games this season (44.2%), including 10 multi-run games (13.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|37
|.275
|AVG
|.210
|.343
|OBP
|.279
|.500
|SLG
|.486
|20
|XBH
|16
|8
|HR
|11
|32
|RBI
|29
|29/16
|K/BB
|40/11
|0
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
- The Marlins' 3.93 team ERA ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Marlins give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (80 total, one per game).
- Luzardo gets the start for the Marlins, his 17th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.77 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Friday, the left-hander tossed seven scoreless innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while surrendering two hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (3.77), 35th in WHIP (1.191), and 12th in K/9 (10.2) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.