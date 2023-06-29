Thursday's game features the Boston Red Sox (40-41) and the Miami Marlins (47-34) squaring off at Fenway Park in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-3 win for the Red Sox according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET on June 29.

The Marlins will give the ball to Jesus Luzardo (6-5, 3.77 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Red Sox will counter with Brayan Bello (5-4, 3.27 ERA).

Red Sox vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET

Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

Red Sox vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Red Sox 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Boston and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The past 10 Red Sox contests have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

The Red Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 44 games this year and have walked away with the win 20 times (45.5%) in those games.

This season, Boston has been victorious 17 times in 40 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Boston scores the eighth-most runs in baseball (397 total, 4.9 per game).

The Red Sox have pitched to a 4.47 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.

