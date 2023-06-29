How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Marlins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 29
Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox will try to beat Jesus Luzardo, the Miami Marlins' named starter, on Thursday at 6:10 PM ET.
Red Sox vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Time: 6:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox are 21st in baseball with 84 home runs. They average one per game.
- Boston ranks eighth in baseball with a .423 slugging percentage.
- The Red Sox have the eighth-best batting average in the league (.260).
- Boston scores the eighth-most runs in baseball (397 total, 4.9 per game).
- The Red Sox rank sixth in MLB with a .331 on-base percentage.
- The Red Sox strike out 8 times per game, the seventh-fewest mark in baseball.
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Boston's pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- Boston has a 4.47 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.302).
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Brayan Bello (5-4 with a 3.27 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his 13th of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when the right-hander tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
- Bello is looking to claim his fifth straight quality start in this outing.
- Bello will aim to go five or more innings for his fifth straight start. He's averaging 5.5 frames per outing.
- He has surrendered at least one earned run in each of his appearances.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/23/2023
|White Sox
|W 3-1
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|Lucas Giolito
|6/24/2023
|White Sox
|L 5-4
|Away
|James Paxton
|Lance Lynn
|6/25/2023
|White Sox
|L 4-1
|Away
|Kutter Crawford
|Tanner Banks
|6/27/2023
|Marlins
|L 10-1
|Home
|Garrett Whitlock
|Sandy Alcantara
|6/28/2023
|Marlins
|L 6-2
|Home
|Kaleb Ort
|Braxton Garrett
|6/29/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Jesús Luzardo
|6/30/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|James Paxton
|José Berríos
|7/1/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Kutter Crawford
|Yusei Kikuchi
|7/2/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Garrett Whitlock
|Kevin Gausman
|7/4/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|-
|Jon Gray
|7/5/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Nathan Eovaldi
