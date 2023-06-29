Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins (47-34), who are trying to secure a series sweep, will visit Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox (40-41) at Fenway Park on Thursday, June 29. The game will start at 6:10 PM ET.

The Red Sox are favored in this one, at -110, while the underdog Marlins have -110 odds to play spoiler. The total for the game has been set at 8.5 runs.

Red Sox vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Brayan Bello - BOS (5-4, 3.27 ERA) vs Jesus Luzardo - MIA (6-5, 3.77 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Red Sox have won 17 out of the 32 games, or 53.1%, in which they've been favored.

The Red Sox have a 20-16 record (winning 55.6% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for Boston.

The Red Sox went 2-3 over the five games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Boston combined with its opponents to go over the total five times.

The Marlins have won in 21, or 52.5%, of the 40 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Marlins have won 21 of 40 games when listed as at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Marlins have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Red Sox vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Alex Verdugo 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+240) Kiké Hernández 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+170) Adam Duvall 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+115) Justin Turner 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+165) Rafael Devers 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+145)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +8000 21st 5th Win AL East +15000 - 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.