Christian Arroyo -- hitting .243 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Jose Berrios on the mound, on June 30 at 7:07 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Marlins.

Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

José Berríos TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Discover More About This Game

Christian Arroyo At The Plate

Arroyo is hitting .241 with 11 doubles, three home runs and six walks.

In 48.8% of his games this season (21 of 43), Arroyo has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (18.6%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a home run in three games this season (7.0%), homering in 2% of his plate appearances.

In 25.6% of his games this season, Arroyo has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 15 times this season (34.9%), including three games with multiple runs (7.0%).

Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 21 .224 AVG .257 .274 OBP .274 .403 SLG .371 8 XBH 6 2 HR 1 10 RBI 8 17/4 K/BB 17/2 1 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings