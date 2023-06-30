Christian Arroyo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Blue Jays - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Christian Arroyo -- hitting .243 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Jose Berrios on the mound, on June 30 at 7:07 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Marlins.
Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Arroyo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Red Sox vs Blue Jays Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs Blue Jays Player Props
|Red Sox vs Blue Jays Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Red Sox vs Blue Jays
|Red Sox vs Blue Jays Odds
|Red Sox vs Blue Jays Prediction
Christian Arroyo At The Plate
- Arroyo is hitting .241 with 11 doubles, three home runs and six walks.
- In 48.8% of his games this season (21 of 43), Arroyo has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (18.6%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a home run in three games this season (7.0%), homering in 2% of his plate appearances.
- In 25.6% of his games this season, Arroyo has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 15 times this season (34.9%), including three games with multiple runs (7.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|21
|.224
|AVG
|.257
|.274
|OBP
|.274
|.403
|SLG
|.371
|8
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|8
|17/4
|K/BB
|17/2
|1
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.89).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up 108 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- Berrios makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 17th of the season. He is 8-5 with a 3.60 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 29-year-old's 3.60 ERA ranks 28th, 1.221 WHIP ranks 37th, and 8.2 K/9 ranks 41st among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.