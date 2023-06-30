Jarren Duran Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Blue Jays - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
On Friday, Jarren Duran (coming off going 2-for-2 with an RBI) and the Boston Red Sox face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Berrios. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.
He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his last appearance against the Marlins.
Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Jarren Duran At The Plate
- Duran has 21 doubles, three home runs and 16 walks while hitting .292.
- Duran has gotten at least one hit in 62.3% of his games this season (38 of 61), with more than one hit 17 times (27.9%).
- He has gone deep in 4.9% of his games in 2023 (three of 61), and 1.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 19 games this year (31.1%), Duran has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (8.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 16 of 61 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|29
|.330
|AVG
|.257
|.407
|OBP
|.284
|.526
|SLG
|.362
|15
|XBH
|9
|2
|HR
|1
|17
|RBI
|10
|27/13
|K/BB
|38/3
|8
|SB
|7
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Blue Jays' 3.89 team ERA ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (108 total, 1.3 per game).
- Berrios (8-5 with a 3.60 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 17th of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 29-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (3.60), 37th in WHIP (1.221), and 41st in K/9 (8.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
