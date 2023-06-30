Justin Turner Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Blue Jays - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Justin Turner -- with an on-base percentage of .279 in his past 10 games, 68 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Jose Berrios on the mound, on June 30 at 7:07 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Marlins.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Justin Turner At The Plate
- Turner has 17 doubles, 11 home runs and 31 walks while batting .271.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 51st in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage, and 72nd in slugging.
- Turner has had a hit in 52 of 78 games this season (66.7%), including multiple hits 26 times (33.3%).
- In 12.8% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Turner has an RBI in 28 of 78 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 36 of 78 games this year, and more than once 9 times.
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|37
|.295
|AVG
|.241
|.350
|OBP
|.344
|.464
|SLG
|.406
|16
|XBH
|12
|6
|HR
|5
|25
|RBI
|16
|26/12
|K/BB
|27/19
|1
|SB
|3
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.89 team ERA that ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (108 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Blue Jays will send Berrios (8-5) out for his 17th start of the season. He is 8-5 with a 3.60 ERA and 87 strikeouts through 95 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (3.60), 37th in WHIP (1.221), and 41st in K/9 (8.2) among pitchers who qualify.
