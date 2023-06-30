Player prop bet options for Bo Bichette, Alex Verdugo and others are listed when the Toronto Blue Jays host the Boston Red Sox at Rogers Centre on Friday (first pitch at 7:07 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Friday, June 30, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Friday, June 30, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: SNET

SNET Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Alex Verdugo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Verdugo Stats

Verdugo has 89 hits with 26 doubles, four triples, five home runs, 29 walks and 32 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He has a .302/.373/.468 slash line so far this season.

Verdugo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Jun. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 27 2-for-3 0 0 1 4 0 at Twins Jun. 21 2-for-5 1 0 0 4 0 at Twins Jun. 20 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Devers Stats

Rafael Devers has 74 hits with 17 doubles, 19 home runs, 28 walks and 61 RBI.

He's slashed .246/.315/.492 on the season.

Devers has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .375 with a home run, five walks and an RBI.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Marlins Jun. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Marlins Jun. 28 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 vs. Marlins Jun. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at White Sox Jun. 25 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Jun. 24 2-for-3 2 0 0 2

Bet on player props for Alex Verdugo, Rafael Devers or other Red Sox players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

José Berríos Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Berrios Stats

The Blue Jays will hand the ball to Jose Berrios (8-5) for his 17th start of the season.

In 16 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in nine of them.

In 16 starts, Berrios has pitched through or past the fifth inning 14 times. He has a season average of 5.9 frames per outing.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 16 chances this season.

The 29-year-old's 3.60 ERA ranks 28th, 1.221 WHIP ranks 37th, and 8.2 K/9 ranks 41st among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Berrios Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Athletics Jun. 24 6.0 6 3 2 8 2 at Marlins Jun. 19 4.0 8 5 5 4 1 at Orioles Jun. 14 7.2 3 0 0 5 1 vs. Astros Jun. 8 6.0 4 2 2 2 2 at Mets Jun. 3 6.0 4 1 1 6 3

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of James Paxton's player props with BetMGM.

Bo Bichette Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Bichette Stats

Bichette has 109 hits with 20 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 14 walks and 48 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He has a .316/.344/.501 slash line so far this year.

Bichette Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Jun. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Jun. 28 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Giants Jun. 27 3-for-4 0 0 0 4 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 25 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 24 2-for-5 1 0 0 4 0

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Guerrero Stats

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 18 doubles, 12 home runs, 28 walks and 51 RBI (86 total hits). He's also swiped three bases.

He's slashed .281/.352/.458 on the season.

Guerrero takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and six RBI.

Guerrero Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Jun. 29 1-for-2 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Giants Jun. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Giants Jun. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 25 2-for-5 2 0 1 3 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 24 2-for-3 1 1 3 5 0

Bet on player props for Bo Bichette, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. or other Blue Jays players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.