Triston Casas and his .385 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (52 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Toronto Blue Jays and Jose Berrios on June 30 at 7:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Marlins.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
  • TV Channel: SNET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Triston Casas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Triston Casas At The Plate

  • Casas is hitting .226 with 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 37 walks.
  • Casas has picked up a hit in 35 of 70 games this year, with multiple hits 13 times.
  • He has hit a long ball in nine games this year (12.9%), homering in 3.4% of his chances at the plate.
  • Casas has an RBI in 19 of 70 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them.
  • He has scored in 26 of 70 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
34 GP 35
.234 AVG .218
.362 OBP .306
.364 SLG .437
9 XBH 12
2 HR 7
12 RBI 15
32/22 K/BB 37/15
0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
  • The Blue Jays' 3.89 team ERA ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Blue Jays rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (108 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Berrios gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 17th of the season. He is 8-5 with a 3.60 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last time out was on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 29-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (3.60), 37th in WHIP (1.221), and 41st in K/9 (8.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.