Triston Casas and his .385 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (52 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Toronto Blue Jays and Jose Berrios on June 30 at 7:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Marlins.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

José Berríos TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Triston Casas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Triston Casas At The Plate

Casas is hitting .226 with 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 37 walks.

Casas has picked up a hit in 35 of 70 games this year, with multiple hits 13 times.

He has hit a long ball in nine games this year (12.9%), homering in 3.4% of his chances at the plate.

Casas has an RBI in 19 of 70 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them.

He has scored in 26 of 70 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 35 .234 AVG .218 .362 OBP .306 .364 SLG .437 9 XBH 12 2 HR 7 12 RBI 15 32/22 K/BB 37/15 0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings