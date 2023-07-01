Looking to wager on the winner of the Big Ten in 2023? Ohio State (+180) and Michigan (+180) are among the favorites to take home the title. For the rest of the top contenders and their odds, keep scrolling.

Want to place a futures bet on the Big Ten winner? Sign up at BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Odds to Win the Big Ten

Team Odds to Win Big Ten
Ohio State +180
Michigan +180
Penn State +550
Wisconsin +600
Iowa +1000
Minnesota +3000
Illinois +5000
Nebraska +5000
Maryland +6000
Purdue +10000
Michigan State +15000
Rutgers +20000
Northwestern +25000
Indiana +25000

Bet on college football futures now at BetMGM!

Big Ten Upcoming Games

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

  • Nebraska Cornhuskers at Minnesota Golden Gophers 8:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 31 on FOX
  • Central Michigan Chippewas at Michigan State Spartans 7:00 PM ET, Friday, September 1 on Fox Sports 1
  • Fresno State Bulldogs at Purdue Boilermakers 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on BTN
  • East Carolina Pirates at Michigan Wolverines 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on Peacock
  • Utah State Aggies at Iowa Hawkeyes 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on Fox Sports 1
  • Buffalo Bulls at Wisconsin Badgers 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on Fox Sports 1
  • Ohio State Buckeyes at Indiana Hoosiers 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on CBS
  • Towson Tigers at Maryland Terrapins 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on BTN
  • West Virginia Mountaineers at Penn State Nittany Lions 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on NBC/Peacock
  • Toledo Rockets at Illinois Fighting Illini 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on BTN
  • Northwestern Wildcats at Rutgers Scarlet Knights 12:00 PM ET, Sunday, September 3 on CBS

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.