Might the Boston Bruins' Charlie McAvoy be awarded the 2023-24 James Norris Memorial Trophy (NHL's best defenseman)? We've got stats and info to assist you, if you're thinking about a wager -- he's currently available at +3000.

Charlie McAvoy's Norris Trophy Odds

Norris Trophy Odds: +3000 (8th in NHL)

Charlie McAvoy 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 22 Time on Ice 18:59 531:40 Goals 0.1 3 Assists 0.6 16 Points 0.7 19 Hits 1.0 29 Takeaways 0.2 5 Giveaways 0.7 20 Penalty Minutes 0.8 23

Charlie McAvoy's Next Game

Matchup: Boston Bruins at Winnipeg Jets

Boston Bruins at Winnipeg Jets Game Day: December 22, 2023

December 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM TV Channel: NESN,ESPN+

TV Channel: NESN,ESPN+

Game Day: December 22, 2023
Game Time: 8:00 PM

