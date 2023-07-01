China is +2800 to top Group D of the 2023 Women's World Cup (and +8000 to win the tournament).

China: World Cup Futures

Odds Overall Rank Group Rank
Odds to Win +8000 17 3
Odds to Win Group D +2800 21 3

China: Last World Cup Performance

Its top scorer at the World Cup in 2019 was Li Ying, with one goal.

China: World Cup Schedule

Opponent Date Time Score Goal Diff
Denmark July 22 8:00 AM ET - -
Haiti July 28 7:00 AM ET - -
England August 1 7:00 AM ET - -

China Roster

Name Age Number Club
Mengwen Li 28 2 -
Chen Gao 31 23 -
Wang Shuang 28 7 -
Li Jiayue 33 4 -
Zhu Yu 25 1 -
Lina Zhao 31 22 -
Xu Huan 24 12 -
Jiali Tang 28 18 -
Jun Ma 34 5 -
Wang Shanshan 33 11 -
Wu Cheng Shu 26 15 -
Yao Wei 25 8 -
Yanwen Wang 24 9 -
Linyan Zhang 22 19 -
Lina Yang 29 13 -
Wang Xiaoxue 28 3 -
Lou Jiahui 32 14 -
Lingwei Yao 27 16 -
Zhang Rui 34 10 -
Xin Zhang 31 6 -
Li Ying 30 21 -
Yuyi Xiao 27 20 -
Liu Yanqiu 27 17 -

