Christian Gonzalez and the New England Patriots will meet the Miami Dolphins at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday in Week 2 of the 2023 campaign. All of Gonzalez's numbers that you need to know can be found below.

Christian Gonzalez Injury Status

Gonzalez is currently not on the injury report.

Christian Gonzalez 2023 Stats

Defensive Stats 7 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 1.0 Sack, 0 INT, 1 Pass Def.

Christian Gonzalez 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Eagles 1.0 1.0 7 0 1

