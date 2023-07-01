At +25000, DeVante Parker is a long shot to bring home the 2023 Offensive Player of the Year award, as his odds are 112th-best in the league.

DeVante Parker 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. POY +25000 112th Bet $100 to win $25,000

DeVante Parker Insights

Parker's stats last year included 47 targets and 31 receptions for 539 yards (41.5 per game) and three TDs.

The Patriots, who were 17th in the league in points scored last season, attempted a pass 56.0% of the time while running the football 44.0% of the time.

New England compiled 208 passing yards per game on offense last season (20th in the NFL), and it ranked 16th on defense with 216.5 passing yards allowed per game.

All Patriots Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Mac Jones +6600 (21st in NFL) +20000 (75th in NFL) Matthew Judon +5000 (18th in NFL) Bailey Zappe +15000 (31st in NFL) Rhamondre Stevenson +8000 (37th in NFL) Jack Jones +15000 (45th in NFL) Deatrich Wise +25000 (71st in NFL) JuJu Smith-Schuster +20000 (75th in NFL) DeVante Parker +25000 (112th in NFL) Hunter Henry +25000 (112th in NFL)

