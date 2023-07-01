Ezekiel Elliott: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Ezekiel Elliott is ready to take the gridiron on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET, when the New England Patriots clash with the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL campaign.
Ezekiel Elliott Injury Status
Elliott is currently listed as active.
Ezekiel Elliott 2022 Stats
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|231 CAR, 876 YDS (3.8 YPC), 12 TD
|23 TAR, 17 REC, 92 YDS, 0 TD
Ezekiel Elliott Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|168.80
|47
|17
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|95.12
|163
|46
|2023 ADP
|-
|121
|43
Ezekiel Elliott 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Buccaneers
|10
|52
|0
|1
|-3
|0
|Week 2
|Bengals
|15
|53
|0
|1
|-4
|0
|Week 3
|@Giants
|15
|73
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Week 4
|Commanders
|19
|49
|0
|2
|32
|0
|Week 5
|@Rams
|22
|78
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Eagles
|13
|81
|1
|1
|5
|0
|Week 7
|Lions
|15
|57
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|@Vikings
|15
|42
|2
|1
|5
|0
|Week 12
|Giants
|16
|92
|1
|1
|3
|0
|Week 13
|Colts
|17
|77
|1
|3
|14
|0
|Week 14
|Texans
|15
|62
|1
|3
|19
|0
|Week 15
|@Jaguars
|16
|58
|1
|2
|13
|0
|Week 16
|Eagles
|16
|55
|1
|1
|6
|0
|Week 17
|@Titans
|19
|37
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 18
|@Commanders
|8
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wild Card
|@Buccaneers
|13
|27
|0
|1
|9
|0
|Divisional
|@49ers
|10
|26
|0
|2
|7
|0
