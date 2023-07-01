Hunter Henry: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Hunter Henry's 2023 season begins on September 10 with a Week 1 game that pits the New England Patriots against the Philadelphia Eagles. Gametime is set for 4:25 PM ET.
Hunter Henry Injury Status
Henry is currently not on the injured list.
Hunter Henry 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|59 TAR, 41 REC, 509 YDS, 2 TD
Hunter Henry Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|62.90
|209
|22
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|68.09
|218
|20
|2023 ADP
|-
|234
|29
Hunter Henry 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Dolphins
|3
|2
|20
|0
|Week 2
|@Steelers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Ravens
|1
|1
|8
|0
|Week 4
|@Packers
|4
|2
|13
|0
|Week 5
|Lions
|5
|4
|54
|0
|Week 6
|@Browns
|7
|4
|61
|1
|Week 7
|Bears
|2
|1
|12
|0
|Week 8
|@Jets
|1
|1
|22
|0
|Week 9
|Colts
|4
|4
|50
|0
|Week 11
|Jets
|1
|1
|20
|0
|Week 12
|@Vikings
|5
|3
|63
|1
|Week 13
|Bills
|5
|2
|13
|0
|Week 14
|@Cardinals
|3
|3
|70
|0
|Week 15
|@Raiders
|4
|2
|9
|0
|Week 17
|Dolphins
|6
|5
|52
|0
|Week 18
|@Bills
|7
|6
|42
|0
