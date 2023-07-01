The beginning of the 2023 NFL season is just around the corner, with Jalen Mills and the New England Patriots opening the year with a matchup versus the Philadelphia Eagles at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

Jalen Mills Injury Status

Mills is currently not on the injury report.

Jalen Mills 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 31 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 2 INT, 5 Pass Def.

Jalen Mills 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Dolphins 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 2 @Steelers 0.0 0.0 6 1 1 Week 3 Ravens 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 5 Lions 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 6 @Browns 0.0 0.0 4 1 1 Week 7 Bears 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 8 @Jets 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 9 Colts 0.0 0.0 1 0 2 Week 11 Jets 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 12 @Vikings 0.0 1.0 4 0 1

