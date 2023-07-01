Jaylen Brown 2023-24 NBA MVP Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics is +25000 to win the NBA MVP award for the 2023-24 season -- see below for more stats and info on Brown.
Jaylen Brown MVP Odds
- MVP Odds:+25000 (21st in NBA, Bet $100 to win $25000)
- DPOY Odds: +25000 (26th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $25000)
- Clutch Player Odds: +12500 (35th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $12500)
Jaylen Brown 2023-24 Stats
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|26
|Points
|22.7
|591
|Rebounds
|4.8
|126
|Assists
|3.7
|97
|Steals
|1.1
|28
|Blocks
|0.7
|18
|FG%
|47.8%
|231-for-483
|3P%
|33.3%
|56-for-168
Jaylen Brown's Next Game
- Matchup: Boston Celtics at Los Angeles Clippers
- Game Day: December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 3:30 PM
- TV Channel: BSSC, NBCS-BOS
